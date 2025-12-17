Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé continues his sensational 2025 with another award win. Following his Ballon d'Or win in September 2025, Dembélé has now won the FIFA Men's Player Award.

The French international star swiftly zoomed past Barcelona and Spain youngster Lamine Yamal to win the award, similar to what he did in September to win the Ballon d'Or. The other finalist in the award race was Dembélé's France teammate, Kylian Mbappé, nominated for his sensational performance at Real Madrid earlier this year.

Two of Dembélé's accolade wins this year come after helping PSG win the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. The 28-year-old forward also helped PSG reach the final of the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup against Chelsea by scoring twice. However, the English team won the final battle against the Parisian side.

Dembélé scored 35 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions last season for PSG, as the club also won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France to complete their treble. PSG head coach Luis Enrique also won the award for best men's coach.

It should also be noted that Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmatí won her third straight award as the best women's player, while England's Sarina Wiegman claimed the prize for best women's coach.

Why did Ousmane Dembélé depart Barcelona FC to join PSG?

A couple of years ago, during an interview with L'Equipe, Dembélé opened up in detail about his decision to exit Spanish soccer giants Barcelona FC to join PSG.

“I come from Evreux, not far from here. Everyone here talks about Paris Saint-Germain. It was written that one day I would sign for this club.”

Despite a slow start at the club, Dembélé turned his future around and became a crucial part of the Parisian club's recent success.