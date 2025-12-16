The Miami Dolphins could not pull off their Cinderella story. Miami lost to Pittsburgh 28-15 on Monday Night Football in a game that meant a lot to both teams. The Dolphins are now eliminated from playoff contention after falling to 6-8 on the season. But give them credit for never giving up along the way.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explained his team's focus on the process despite their slim playoff odds.

“Our locker room fights for this team, and that's what they have been doing,” McDaniel said after the game, per Dolphins reporter David Furones. “It's important that we weren't chasing anything but our best football.”

Miami started the 2025 season 1-6 and there was plenty of pressure for the Dolphins to fire McDaniel. But the Dolphins played well down the stretch, winning five of their last six games headed into Week 15.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was disappointed to learn that the season is officially over after his team's scrappy season.

“It's disappointing we didn't get the outcome we wanted to, and everything that goes on with the playoffs,” Tagovailoa said. “When you start the season the way we did, we made it hard on ourselves.”

Now the Dolphins can turn most of their attention towards the future.

Will Mike McDaniel return as Dolphins head coach in 2026 after playoff hopes get crushed?

The biggest question surrounding the Dolphins before the 2026 offseason is the job status of Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel's future is not guaranteed in Miami despite the team's late-season grit.

He seems to understand that the next three games could play a big role in deciding his future.

“We have three (more) opportunities with this team,” McDaniel said per the Associated Press. “I think really the character of the locker room has been tested all year. My expectation is that we're going to bounce back regardless of how much it hurts.”

The Dolphins still have a chance to finish above .500 on the season. That could be enough for McDaniel to keep his job for at least one more season.

Next up for the Dolphins is a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.