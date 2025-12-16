Following the Miami Dolphins’ 28-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 15, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle addressed postgame chatter involving former teammate Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, who was traded to Pittsburgh this offseason, appeared to engage in trash talk against Miami during the Steelers’ win. Tagovailoa and Waddle later downplayed the exchange as competitive but cordial.

David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel shared Tagovailoa’s comments Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tua said he wasn't necessarily hearing Jalen Ramsey talking smack on the field, but he had a good conversation with his ex-teammate after MNF.”

Tagovailoa completed 22 of 28 passes for 253 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception in the loss. He finished with a 113.2 passer rating as Miami struggled to sustain momentum offensively against Pittsburgh’s defense.

Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle brush off Jalen Ramsey trash talk as Dolphins fall short

Waddle acknowledged Ramsey’s presence during the game but echoed a similar tone.

Article Continues Below

“Jaylen Waddle said Jalen Ramsey was talking during the game but he was cool.”

Waddle was limited to two receptions for 26 yards on four targets as the Dolphins’ passing attack failed to generate explosive plays consistently. Miami managed just 15 points and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter as Pittsburgh pulled away.

The loss snapped Miami’s four-game winning streak and officially eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention for the second consecutive season. Miami fell to 6-8, ending a late-season push that briefly kept the team alive in a crowded AFC playoff race.

Pittsburgh improved to 8-6 with the victory, strengthening its position atop the AFC North. The Steelers now hold a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens, who sit at 7-7. Pittsburgh is set to host Baltimore in Week 18 in what is shaping up to be a decisive divisional matchup.

Before that, the Steelers will embark on a two-game road trip, beginning Sunday against the Detroit Lions (8-6) at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Miami will look to regroup as it returns home for a Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-10) on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, with the remainder of the season now focused on evaluation and closing out the year.