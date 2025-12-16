The Miami Dolphins bowed to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, and suffered some tough injury news along the way. Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went down with a calf injury in the contest.

It was tough for Fitzpatrick to stomach it. The Dolphins defensive back was playing against his old team, the Steelers. He addressed the feelings he was going through as he played against his old team, when speaking with reporters.

“I spilled a lot of blood, sweat and tears playing into that organization, Pittsburgh….you have to put those emotions to the side and play ball,” Fitzpatrick said about playing his old team, per the Sun Sentinel's David Furones.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was stunned by the Fitzpatrick injury. The safety is expected to undergo some further testing.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said it was Minkah Fitzpatrick's first calf injury, so it shocked him a little when he got hurt. McDaniel will find out more on the injury tomorrow,” Furones added in a separate post on X, formerly Twitter.

Miami fell to 6-8 on the season following the loss. The Dolphins are eliminated from playoff contention.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has the Steelers' respect

Following the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about his former player. Fitzpatrick played in Pittsburgh from 2019-2024. Fitzpatrick was traded from the Steelers to Miami this offseason, in a deal that sent Jalen Ramsey to the Steel City.

“We care about him, it’s as simple as that,” Tomlin said postgame about the Dolphins safety, per USA Today. “We care about Minkah Fitzpatrick.”

This is actually Fitzpatrick's second tenure with the Dolphins. He previously played in Miami from 2018-2019, before heading to Pittsburgh. The veteran safety was traded to the Steelers in 2019.

This season, Fitzpatrick has one interception, as well as a forced fumble and a sack. He has posted 82 tackles, including 59 solo stops. Dolphins fans hope his injury isn't too serious, as he is one of the squad's most experienced defensive backs.

Miami's loss to Pittsburgh snapped a four-game win streak. The Dolphins next play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.