The Pittsburgh Steelers simply do not lose at home on Monday nights. They haven’t since 1991, and as Week 15 unfolds under the cold lights at Acrisure Stadium, that historic streak hangs over everything. A win would extend Pittsburgh’s dominance on “Monday Night Football” while also tightening its grip on the AFC North. Standing in the way is a Miami Dolphins team that refuses to go quietly.

ESPN’s Joe Buck set the tone early with a moment that instantly caught fire. While introducing the broadcast, Buck paused just long enough when mentioning Miami’s record to let it linger: “They come in with a record of six and seven. Six… seven.” It was subtle, dry, and cutting, and it perfectly captured the stakes for a Dolphins team clawing its way back into relevance.

Once buried on the 2025 season’s hot seat, Miami enters this matchup riding four straight wins and flashing newfound toughness. The Dolphins have played with urgency, leaning on timely defense and improved situational execution to stay alive in the playoff race.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is moving the ball in spurts, but red-zone efficiency remains a looming question. On the other side, the Steelers continue to lean on balance and discipline, traits that have defined their prime-time success for decades.

At the heart of the night is a personal subplot. Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick share the field just months after being traded for one another. Both are three-time first-team All-Pros, both know the opposing system well, and both have plenty of motivation to spoil their former team’s playoff push.

The game is still unfolding. The margin is thin. And with history, playoff implications, and pride all colliding, even a passing joke can feel like a defining moment.