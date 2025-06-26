The Miami Dolphins enter this upcoming 2025 NFL season as a big wildcard. They have the firepower on offense to score against almost anyone, and their defense is filled with playmakers. The issue is that injuries over the past two seasons have decimated them. The pieces are there for a run, and after a solid offseason, their chances could get even better. The key is that this offense needs to improve, starting with Mike McDaniel.

ESPN NFL writer and analyst, Aaron Schatz, wrote a long piece on ESPN about proposing one offseason move that would work for every team in the NFL. In the piece, Schatz mentioned that he thinks the one move that the Dolphins could still make is to bolster their receiving core even more and sign Keenan Allen. They need help in the slot to take pressure off Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out wide, and Allen would be a great pickup if they could pull it off.

Schatz elaborated on Miami's issues with slot receivers: “In 2024, Malik Washington had just 26 catches for 223 yards with no touchdowns, while Tahj Washington missed his entire rookie season with an undisclosed injury. That makes Miami the perfect landing spot for a seasoned veteran slot receiver like Allen.”

Schatz added: “Allen is 33 but still had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in Chicago a season ago. He did poorly in ESPN's receiver tracking metrics last season but still got open, as indicated by his 57 open score. Hill and Waddle would give Allen a ton of room to work with underneath, giving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a nice security blanket.”

Article Continues Below

The logic makes sense. The Dolphins have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, but the issue is that they can't do everything themselves. That is precisely why Jonnu Smith emerged mid-season last year as one of the best tight ends in the league.

Keenan Allen could have been a great fit in Chicago with the Bears, but it was not the best fit. Part of that was due to Allen's skill set, but it was mainly how much of a dumpster fire the Bears' offense was. At this stage in his career, he would not mind being behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the pecking order.

Allen has had a fantastic NFL career spanning 12 seasons. He had 974 receptions for 11,274 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns. Although he is not getting any younger, Allen could be a perfect fit in this Miami offense. He could be the type of safety valve Tua Tagovailoa desperately needs to succeed.