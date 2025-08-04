Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler has signed a three-year, $67 million contract extension with Miami. The deal solidifies his place as a cornerstone of their defensive front. After putting pen to paper, the Dolphins' defensive tackle sent a confident message about his journey and what lies ahead. The deal reaffirms the Dolphins' commitment to securing foundational pieces for the future, and Sieler is firmly among them.

“I want to have a story that can motivate anybody, and I’m not done,” Sieler said after inking the extension. “I think there’s a lot left I can accomplish in this league.” His words reflect not just satisfaction with the deal, but a mindset rooted in hunger and resilience.

Sieler’s path to this moment is anything but conventional. Once a walk-on at Division II Ferris State and a seventh-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2018, Sieler now stands as one of the Dolphins’ most valuable defenders. Miami claimed him off waivers in 2019, and he has steadily climbed the depth chart since then. Along the way, he earned respect for his grit, relentless motor, and disruptive play along the line.

Article Continues Below

This Dolphins contract extension signals more than just financial reward; it’s a recognition of impact. Sieler has recorded 20 sacks over the past two seasons, solidifying his status as one of Miami’s most disruptive defenders. He has thrived as a cornerstone in a defense that ranked among the league’s most aggressive. With the Dolphins aiming for a deep playoff run, locking in core talent like Sieler is a calculated move. It supports both short-term success and long-term stability.

For the Dolphins, Zach Sieler’s rise epitomizes the kind of underdog grit that resonates with fans and fuels locker rooms. And now, with his financial future set, Zach Sieler aims to prove he's worth every penny, and more, for the Dolphins.

This contract extension isn’t the finish line. It’s the starting point for the next chapter in a remarkable NFL journey.