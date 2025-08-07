Tyreek Hill remains one of the fastest and most electrifying players in the entire NFL. Still, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it abundantly clear he's not happy with his speed rating in Madden NFL 26. After receiving a 98—ending his six-year streak of perfect 99 ratings—Hill responded almost immediately by posting a video of himself sprinting at full speed on a track, where he reached an impressive top speed of 26 mph, just shy of Usain Bolt's record pace of 27.8 mph at his peak during competition.

Although his speed rating declined slightly, Hill is still rated the best Dolphins player in Madden 26 with a sturdy 95 overall score. That score makes him the fifth-best wide receiver in the game behind some of the league's best. Hill's rating updates come after a 2024 season with 81 receptions, 959 yards, and six touchdowns — his lowest touchdown total since his rookie season, representing a significant drop in overall production.

The contrast becomes even more striking compared to his 2023 campaign, in which Hill made 1,799 receiving yards with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa starting all 17 games and staying completely healthy throughout the season. Just one year earlier, Hill made history by becoming the first wide receiver to be rated as the top overall player in Madden 25, receiving a perfect 99 from EA Sports.

Behind Hill, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick stands out as the next highest-rated player on the team with a 92 overall. Fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was given a respectable 85. At the same time, tight end Darren Waller—who didn't play in 2024 after stepping away from football—was rated 82, making him the top tight end on Miami's roster. Though Hill proved once again that he still possesses elite game-breaking speed and acceleration, he'll have to show it all over again on the field this season if he hopes to reclaim that coveted 99 rating.