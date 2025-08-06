The Miami Dolphins are currently taking part in training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The Dolphins are hoping for a healthy 2025 campaign after last year's playoff chances were largely derailed by injuries, including more concussion concerns for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins got some rough news on the injury front regarding another one of their star players on Wednesday.

“Hill is not taking part in the team’s workout (on Wednesday),” reported Josh Alper of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “Per multiple reports from Miami, his absence is due to an undisclosed injury.”

Hill arrived late to practice over the weekend, which drew its fair share of headlines, and now this mysterious ailment the star wide receiver is currently dealing with is sure to also grab some attention.

Alper also noted that “word from the team on his condition may not come in the immediate future,” which probably won't do much to put Dolphins fans' minds at ease.

Hill had somewhat of a down year, at least by his Hall of Fame standards, in 2024-25 after being ranked as the number one player in the NFL by his peers entering last season.

Of course, it didn't help that he was catching passes from a Motley crew of journeymen quarterbacks in the wake of Tagovailoa's most recent concussion, which for a time put his NFL future into significant question, with many pundits calling for him to retire.

However, Tagovailoa will be back in action for the 2025 season, and Hill remains one of the league's most elite receivers when he has it clicking.

The Dolphins also shook things up on defense this season, bringing in Minkah Fitzpatrick as part of a deal that sent Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and if the team can stay healthy, they might be able to re-enter the playoff picture in the AFC.

The Dolphins are slated to kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on September 7.