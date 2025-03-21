The Minnesota Vikings have taken an aggressive approach this offseason. They have reshaped their roster with a clear goal—to compete at the highest level in 2025. With a revamped lineup and a refined strategy, the team now shifts its focus to the NFL Draft to address key positions and lay the groundwork for sustained success. Using the Pro Football Network (PFN) simulator, we put together a five-round mock draft following an eventful free agency period. We project thatthey will prioritize defensive upgrades and strengthen both lines. Minnesota aims to blend immediate impact players with promising prospects who can develop into future stars.

A Strategic and Impactful Offseason

The Vikings' free agency got off to a slow start. However, they quickly turned things around. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah retained top cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. They also bolstered the offensive line by signing former Indianapolis Colts Will Fries and Ryan Kelly. The defensive front received a major boost with the additions of veterans Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. This reinforced the team’s physical presence in the trenches.

The Vikings also made a savvy trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jordan Mason. He provides a solid complement to Aaron Jones. This should ensure durability as he enters his early 30s. Meanwhile, with Daniel Jones now in Indianapolis and Sam Darnold in Seattle, all signs point to JJ McCarthy stepping in as Minnesota’s QB1. The pressure will be on the first-round pick to prove he’s ready. That said, the Vikings are surrounding him with a well-constructed roster. Their plan was clear: build a dominant, physical team capable of controlling games. With veteran reinforcements in place, the upcoming draft presents an opportunity to inject young, dynamic talent into the mix.

Here we'll try to look at the Minnesota Vikings 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 24: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Vikings should waste no time reinforcing their secondary, selecting South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori with their first-round pick. A high-upside prospect, Emmanwori’s draft stock comes with some risk. However, his elite athleticism and playmaking ability hint at a ceiling comparable to Kerby Joseph. Of course, his inconsistent box play and raw technique raise concerns, drawing comparisons to Isaiah Simmons. He is a former first-rounder who has struggled to find a defined role in the NFL. What sets Emmanwori apart is his closing speed and natural instincts. These allow him to make plays all over the field. With the ability to function as a defensive chess piece, he gives Minnesota a versatile weapon to counter the NFC’s top-tier passing attacks.

Round 3, Pick 97: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

Minnesota should continue its defensive overhaul by adding Louisville pass rusher Ashton Gillotte in the third round. The Vikings have long needed a consistent edge presence. This is where Gillotte offers value. His relentless motor and physicality should fill that void. He wins with leverage and leg drive, though his lack of ideal length could pose challenges when disengaging from blockers. Despite this, Gillotte's tenacity and high-energy playing style make him a coach’s favorite. He is capable of lining up as a stand-up rusher. In addition, with his hand in the dirt, Gillotte’s versatility ensures he’ll be an immediate contributor in Minnesota’s defensive rotation.

Round 5, Pick 139: Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Washington

The Vikings should double down on their secondary in the fifth round. They will select Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. A quick-twitch defender, Muhammad possesses the flexibility to play both outside and in the slot. His aggressive mindset—especially in run support—paired with impressive ball skills makes him a valuable addition. Sure he is undersized. However, he compensates with sharp instincts, fluid hips, and excellent footwork. These allow him to stick with receivers in coverage. As Minnesota prepares to face some of the league’s most explosive offenses, Muhammad’s competitive edge and high football IQ will be key assets in the secondary.

Final Thoughts

With a well-executed free agency period setting the stage, the Minnesota Vikings’ five-round haul in this mock draft reinforces their commitment to building a balanced and competitive roster for 2025. By securing a dynamic safety in Nick Emmanwori, an aggressive pass rusher in Ashton Gillotte, and a versatile cornerback in Jabbar Muhammad, the Vikings continue to reshape their defense with young, high-upside talent. These additions complement the veteran acquisitions made in free agency, ensuring the team is equipped to challenge the NFC’s best. While questions remain—particularly at quarterback with JJ McCarthy expected to take the reins—the Vikings have positioned themselves for long-term success. If these selections pan out, Minnesota could emerge as a legitimate contender in the conference, proving that their bold offseason strategy was worth the gamble.