The Minnesota Vikings have made their intentions crystal clear—they are fully committed to building for the future. After years of searching for a franchise quarterback, they finally have their answer in JJ McCarthy. However, there’s still one critical move left on the table. To ensure they are fully prepared for any scenario, the Vikings must acquire a proven veteran backup quarterback. Two prime candidates stand out as ideal trade targets: Seattle Seahawks' Sam Howell and Las Vegas Raiders' Aidan O’Connell.

Minnesota’s Free Agency Recap: A New Era Begins

Heading into the 2025 offseason, the Vikings faced major uncertainties at quarterback. Ultimately, they made the right call by allowing Sam Darnold to walk. This redirected their available cap space toward other key roster needs. Sure, some of their moves carried inherent risks. However, the team’s overall approach was commendable.

Minnesota's aggressive spending raised some concerns. The roster was already loaded with talent and had only a few key holes. Some of these might have been better addressed through the draft. Yes, bolstering both the offensive and defensive lines was a necessary step. That said, the decision to overspend on Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen—two aging veterans who have shown signs of regression—was questionable. Of course, defensive coordinator Brian Flores has a track record of maximizing talent. We'll see how that goes.

On the offensive line, Minnesota could see significant improvement if Ryan Kelly and Will Fries remain healthy throughout the season. However, a more prudent approach might have been to target a young running back in the draft rather than re-signing the 30-year-old Aaron Jones and trading for Jorsan Mason. Still, despite these minor missteps, the Vikings have positioned themselves well for the upcoming season. That's assuming they shore up their quarterback depth before Week 1.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect trade that the Minnesota Vikings must complete after the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy.

The Need for a Reliable Backup

JJ McCarthy may be the Vikings’ future, but even the most promising young quarterbacks require solid support. Minnesota cannot afford to leave its season hinging on any unproven or ineffective backup. That’s why securing a capable second-string quarterback should be the final piece of their offseason puzzle.

Right now, the Vikings’ depth behind McCarthy is a major concern. In fact, it doesn't seem like they have anyone legitimately positioned at QB2. With the departures of Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones this offseason, the quarterback room is practically empty outside of McCarthy. History has shown that every contending team needs a reliable backup. Just last season, multiple teams saw their playoff hopes dashed when their starting quarterbacks went down. If the Vikings want to be serious contenders in 2025, they must take proactive steps to bring in a veteran presence behind McCarthy.

Two quarterbacks stand out as ideal trade targets for Minnesota: Sam Howell of the Seattle Seahawks and Aidan O’Connell of the Las Vegas Raiders. Both have starting experience, have flashed potential, and would provide a significant upgrade over the Vikings’ current backup options.

Sam Howell: A High-Upside Option

Howell was once viewed as a future top-10 draft pick coming out of North Carolina before his stock dropped in his final college season. After starting for the Washington Commanders, he was traded to the Seahawks in 2024. However, he has since found himself on the outside looking in. With Seattle moving forward with its own quarterback plans, Howell is now an expendable asset. That makes him a strong trade candidate for Minnesota.

His mobility, arm strength, and ability to execute within a structured offense make him an excellent fit in Kevin O’Connell’s system. Howell has shown he can push the ball downfield and extend plays when needed. If the Vikings can acquire him for a mid-to-late-round draft pick, it would be a smart, low-risk move.

Aidan O’Connell: A Dependable Game Manager

O’Connell, meanwhile, offers a different but equally valuable skill set. The former Raiders starter nearly had a breakthrough moment in 2024 against the Chiefs on Black Friday. However, a late-game miscue cost his team a chance at victory. Sure, he lacks Howell’s dynamic playmaking ability. That said, O’Connell has proven that he can efficiently manage an offense.

With Las Vegas undergoing major changes, the new regime should be inclined to move on from O’Connell.. If that’s the case, the Vikings should be ready to strike. O’Connell’s experience handling high-pressure situations in the AFC West would make him a valuable insurance policy for Minnesota.

What It Would Take

Acquiring either Howell or O’Connell wouldn’t require a major investment. A conditional fifth- or sixth-round pick would likely be enough to land one of them, considering their current standing with their respective teams. For the Vikings, that’s a small price to pay for added security at the most important position in football.

Neither Howell nor O’Connell is a long-term franchise quarterback, but that’s not what Minnesota needs right now. They need someone who can step in and keep the offense afloat if McCarthy is sidelined. Both Howell and O’Connell fit that profile.

Final Thoughts

The Minnesota Vikings have made significant strides this offseason, solidifying their roster with key free-agent acquisitions and placing their faith in JJ McCarthy as the future of the franchise. However, to truly complete their championship blueprint, they must address the final missing piece—a reliable backup quarterback. Whether it’s Sam Howell’s dynamic playmaking ability or Aidan O’Connell’s steady presence, acquiring a proven second-string signal-caller would provide crucial insurance for a team with high aspirations. The 2025 NFL season is shaping up to be a defining one for the Vikings, and by securing a quality backup, they can ensure they’re ready for any challenge that comes their way. If Minnesota truly wants to contend, making this trade isn’t just a smart move—it’s a necessary one.