On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings continued their losing ways with a narrow home loss to the Chicago Bears, in which quarterback JJ McCarthy, aka “Nine,” had another rough start. After the game, FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho took to social media to praise McCarthy for his comeback effort down the stretch, to which former NFL receiver Cris Carter wondered if Acho had watched the first portion of the game, in which McCarthy struggled.

McCarthy's quarterback coach Greg Holcomb then took to X, formerly Twitter, to call Carter a ‘f'kn clown,' but now, he has since walked back those remarks.

Article Continues Below

Holcomb added that “…Moving forward, I will strive to communicate with the class, professionalism, and respect that the situation — and the people involved — deserve,” per Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated.

Overall, the Vikings currently sit at 4-6 after the loss to Chicago, with their playoff hopes for this season currently on life support on the heels of last year's surprise trip to the postseason.

The more likely scenario is that the Vikings spend the rest of this season trying to figure out exactly what it is that they have in McCarthy and deciding how to proceed from there.