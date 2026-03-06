The Chicago Bears traded DJ Moore and a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Rumors suggest the Seattle Seahawks were another team in the mix for Moore, but now that he's off to Buffalo, it sounds like Seattle may be pivoting to a different player via trade.

During a guest appearance on 104.3 The Score, a radio show based in Chicago, James Palmer of The Athletic named the Seahawks as one of the rumored teams to have been trying to trade for the soon-to-be 29-year-old wideout. Ultimately, the Bills were willing to give up more for DJ Moore and got the deal done.

“I think there were definitely some other teams,” said Palmer about the trade interest for Moore. “I think Seattle might have been in the running to some extent.”

.@JamesPalmerTV called it "impressive" that Ryan Poles and the Bears got a 2nd-round pick in their trade of DJ Moore to the Bills. There were a couple other teams that had interest in Moore as well, Palmer told @SpiegsAndHolmes. pic.twitter.com/UK4EQTj9eq — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) March 5, 2026

With Moore heading to Buffalo, rumors suggest the Seahawks are now one of several teams possibly interested in trading for Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard, per Corbin K. Smith of the Emerald City Spectrum. Seattle may have some stiff competition in trade talks, and Smith believes Minnesota could demand a second-round pick at least.

“Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard… I'm told by a reporter with inside knowledge of the team that Minnesota has received inquiries from ‘half the league,' including Seahawks. He's going to be in demand, but sounds like a second-rounder and Day 3 pick is sweet spot.”

Seattle is likely to address the wide receiver room this offseason, as Rashid Shaheed is heading to free agency. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp lead the way, the club is seemingly searching for a strong third option at the position.

Linebacker is another area to pay attention to, as the club is expected to lose Boye Mafe. The good news is that the Seahawks' front office signed Drake Thomas to a two-year, $8 million extension that can reach up to $9 million with incentives.