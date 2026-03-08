The Philadelphia Eagles could be an exciting team to watch this offseason. Philadelphia has been surrounded by A.J. Brown trade rumors since the 2025 regular season. One NFL insider pointed out two additional trades that could make sense for Philadelphia during the 2026 offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that the Eagles should be busy at the start of the new league year. Fowler explained that the Eagles have entertained a few potential trades before NFL free agency.

“The Eagles are believed to have inquired about Minnesota's Jonathan Greenard,” Fowler wrote on Sunday. “The Vikings have received many inquiries on Greenard, who will be far cheaper to acquire than Crosby. A Day 2 pick probably gets a deal done. But complicating matters is Greenard's contract. Teams say he wants a new deal. His current contract is set to pay him $38 million over the next two years.”

Philadelphia is set to lose Jaelan Phillips in free agency after acquiring him at the deadline in 2025. Greenard could be the perfect replacement.

The Vikings are open to trading Greenard as they attempt to balance their books before the new league year. Greenard is an excellent pass rusher who also has strong coverage skills. That should make him attractive to the Eagles.

Fowler also pointed to former Seahawk Boye Mafe could be another viable option to replace Phillips.

Meanwhile, the Eagles handed Jordan Davis an extension worth $76 million on March 7th. Fowler explained that Philadelphia now needs to determine if they'll have to budget to give Jalen Carter an extension on top of that.

Philadelphia has apparently received trade calls on Carter following Davis' extension.

“Philly also must weigh whether to extend Jalen Carter, who is eligible for a new deal,” Fowler wrote. “I'm told Philly has received trade calls on Carter.”

Carter is on the final year of his rookie contract with a $6.94 million cap hit. The Eagles could exercise his fifth-year option ahead of the 2027 season, but it would be a massive $27.13 million cap hit.

It will be fascinating to see the chatter around Carter grows throughout the offseason.