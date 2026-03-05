The Arizona Cardinals informed Kyler Murray that he will be released at the start of the new league year, which is March 11. Rumors are already suggesting that the Minnesota Vikings could be firmly in the mix to potentially sign the former No. 1 pick overall.

It's said that the players on the Vikings' roster are clamoring for the front office to sign the 28-year-old quarterback, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Despite being released by the Cardinals, it appears Murray is going to have a market once the free agency window opens.

“I do know there is immense internal support from a lot of different people on Kyler Murray,” said Lewis. “And I would say that even some of the Vikings players appreciate what Kyler has done within the NFL.”

Kyler Murray is not the only quarterback linked to the Vikings in the rumor mill. It's believed the team wants to at least bring in competition for the position with JJ McCarthy. While McCarthy is still learning and developing at the professional level, Murray would bring some much-needed experience to the table and likely challenge for the starting role.

Although Murray is being released by the Cardinals, the seven-year veteran has flashed serious talent throughout his career so far. Through 87 career games, Murray has accumulated 20,460 passing yards, 3,193 rushing yards, 121 passing touchdowns, and 32 rushing touchdowns. He also owns a career 67.1% completion percentage.

Quarterback woes could be the reason why the Vikings struggled throughout most of the 2025-26 season. McCarthy stepped in and played 10 games, recording 1,632 yards and 15 total touchdowns (11 passing) while owning a 57.6% completion percentage. He also threw 12 interceptions on the season in his first year as the starting quarterback.