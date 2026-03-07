The Minnesota Vikings are going through a transformative offseason in 2026, characterized by significant financial adjustments and a quest for veteran leadership at quarterback. In a surprising move that has sent shockwaves through the league, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Vikings plan to release star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen after just one season with the team.

Facing a cap deficit of over $40 million, parting ways with Allen is considered essential for the franchise to remain compliant before the free agency period begins.

Spotrac indicates that Allen carries a $23.9 million cap hit, making his release a logical decision for a team in financial distress.

The team's top priority before the start of free agency is to get above the salary cap, allowing them to pursue potential signings.

Meanwhile, the quarterback situation is under intense scrutiny following the announcement that the Arizona Cardinals will release Kyler Murray at the start of the new league year on March 11.

According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, there is significant internal support within the Vikings' locker room for acquiring the 28-year-old quarterback. Current players are reportedly urging the front office to bring in the former No. 1 overall pick to compete with J.J. McCarthy. This move would help bridge the gap between the team's young talent and a seasoned veteran presence.

As the Vikings look to stabilize these key positions, the scouting community is focusing on the 18th overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

Below is a roundup of predictions from prominent draft analysts regarding the Vikings' potential selections following the NFL Combine.

S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

In his latest mock draft at ClutchPoints, Tim Crean has adjusted his prediction for the Vikings, shifting away from the cornerback position to bolster the secondary. He projects Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman to be selected at pick 18, noting that the draft board has stabilized considerably after the Combine drills in Indianapolis.

Previously, Crean had mock-selected Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell for the Vikings, but Thieneman's impressive athletic ceiling proved too significant to overlook. Thieneman is a high-IQ defender with a strong track record as a playmaker at Purdue and a standout final season with the Ducks.

Crean argues that although the cornerback class is deep, there is a steep drop-off at safety after Caleb Downs, making Thieneman a crucial target for a defense that needs a vocal leader in the secondary. His ability to read play-action and act decisively fits well with the aggressive approach that defensive coordinator Brian Flores has established in Minneapolis.

For a team searching for a reliable partner for their current defensive backs, Thieneman represents a player who can step in as a Day 1 starter and neutralize the vertical threats common in the NFC North.

DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Jordan Reid, ESPN/Sports Illustrated

In light of Jonathan Allen's anticipated departure and the aging veteran presence on the defensive line, Jordan Reid of ESPN identifies Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks as the most sensible choice for the 18th pick. Reid highlights Banks as a towering figure at 6'6″ and nearly 330 pounds, possessing exceptional physical attributes that are rare in any draft class.

In the post-Combine landscape, Reid views Banks as the ideal replacement for either Javon Hargrave or Jonathan Allen, offering a strong anchor against the run while also providing significant pass-rush potential. Reid argues that the Vikings have a history of selecting larger, more physically imposing defensive tackles, making Banks a perfect fit for their needs.

His performance at the Combine, which included an impressive vertical leap for someone of his size, further underscored his potential as a valuable asset for Minnesota's defensive front.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN/Sports Illustrated

Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. from ESPN has repeatedly linked LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane to the Vikings, emphasizing that depth in the secondary remains a critical concern. Kiper highlights that although the Vikings made efforts to revamp their cornerback lineup in free agency, they only managed eight interceptions last season, which was tied for the sixth-fewest in the NFL.

Delane is a consensus All-American who showcased elite ball skills and refined coverage techniques during his time with the Tigers, following a successful tenure at Virginia Tech. Kiper notes that Delane allowed zero touchdowns throughout the 2025 season, establishing himself as a lockdown corner capable of handling WR1 assignments at the professional level.

Despite the Vikings having drafted several corners under the current management, Kiper believes Delane is the first prospect with genuine shutdown potential to secure the boundary in the long term. His ability to convert collegiate success into professional performance would significantly enhance a defense that needs to become more opportunistic in the passing game.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus suggests the Vikings should take a chance on the high-ceiling talent of Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, despite the injury concerns surrounding his 2025 season. McCoy missed the entire year due to an ACL injury; however, Sikkema argues that his pre-injury film is among the cleanest of any defensive back in the 2026 draft class.

Described as an elite cover corner, McCoy has exceptional route anticipation and the length to disrupt catches against larger receivers. Sikkema stresses that while medical evaluations are the most important hurdle for McCoy, his performance during healthy stretches showcased elite-level ball skills and smooth backpedaling mechanics.

For the Vikings, who have struggled with consistency in the secondary, McCoy represents a high-reward investment with the potential to develop into a top corner. If his recovery continues positively, Sikkema believes that selecting McCoy at pick 18 would be a steal for a defense prioritizing man-coverage capability.

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Charles Davis, NFL Network

Charles Davis from the NFL Network advocates for a strategic shift towards the offensive side of the ball, arguing that the Minnesota Vikings cannot overlook the generational talent of Jeremiyah Love if he is available at pick 18. Davis contends that Love is among the top three “pure” talents in the entire 2026 draft class, showcasing elite speed and a versatility that would fundamentally transform Kevin O’Connell’s offensive scheme.

He describes Love as a “home-run hitter” whose significant contributions to the passing game could alleviate the pressure on young quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

While acknowledging that the running back position has seen a decline in value over recent years, Davis emphasizes that a playmaker with Love's 4.3 speed and vision is a rare asset that would make an offense multi-dimensional and nearly impossible to defend against in the NFC North.

CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Field Yates, ESPN/Sports Illustrated

Field Yates of ESPN highlights the high-ceiling athletic profile of South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse, projecting him as the solution to Minnesota's long-standing quest for a dominant boundary defender. Yates notes that while Cisse may not have an extensive collegiate stat sheet, his developmental potential is as high as any defender in this draft.

He is described as an elite athlete capable of shadowing the league's fastest receivers in man-to-man coverage, standing out for his closing speed and aggressive nature at the catch point. Yates believes that defensive coordinator Brian Flores would particularly value Cisse’s physicality against the run and his ability to thrive in one-on-one situations.

For a secondary that urgently needs an infusion of speed and aggressive instincts, Cisse represents the ideal investment in “traits” that can be refined to neutralize the vertical threats common in the division.