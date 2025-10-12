J.J. McCarthy just can't catch a break. In his rookie season, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback suffered a season-ending injury before the regular season even began. After redshirting his first year, McCarthy was thrust into a starting gig after his replacement last season, Sam Darnold, signed a lucrative deal with another team. However, just two games into the season, the former Michigan quarterback suffered another injury.

Vikings fans hoped that with an early bye, McCarthy could get back on the field quicker. However, based on Tom Pelissero's latest reports, things still seem a bit murky for McCarthy. While the quarterback made progress in his rehab, Pelissero reports that the quarterback

“JJ McCarthy, I'm told, got good work during the bye week,” Pelissero reported on The Insiders. “He should be able to return to practice this week. However, McCarthy is still not 100% on his ankle. They gotta see his mobility, they gotta see how the ankle responds. They gotta make he's comfortable and in a groove from an operational perspective before they put him back out on the field.”

Carson Wentz is the Vikings' starter with McCarthy out for the last three weeks. He's won two of his three starts, including a drubbing of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 and a nailbiter against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. Wentz was impressive in the game, throwing the go-ahead touchdown to Jordan Addison in the final minutes of the game. Wentz is also dealing with a shoulder ailment this week, though, which is something to monitor.

With Wentz performing solidly in the meantime, the Vikings are likely not going to force McCarthy to come back as soon as possible. Their next game coming out of the bye is a matchup against the reeling Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Will McCarthy be ready by then? Or will Wentz continue his opportunity to prove that he's still a solid quarterback in the NFL.