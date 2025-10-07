The Minnesota Vikings got a huge win in London in Week 5. Minnesota survived a close game against Cleveland 21-17 thanks to a game-winning touchdown by Jordan Addison. Now the Vikings have some extra time to figure out who will be their starting quarterback in Week 7 against the Eagles.

The plan for McCarthy is to be at the team's facility during Minnesota's bye week, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. McCarthy intends to throw with other players as he continues to recover from his ankle injury.

McCarthy has been inactive since picking up his ankle injury in Week 2. He was initially expected to miss up to four weeks with a high ankle sprain. That makes it possible for McCarthy to return in Week 7, assuming he's both healthy and a better option than Carson Wentz.

The second-year quarterback did not play well during his first two games of the season. That caused many to speculate whether Minnesota exaggerated about the severity of McCarthy's injury simply to get him off the field. But there appears to be no truth to those rumors.

The Vikings could have some tough questions to answer if McCarthy looks good to go after the bye week.

It will be fascinating to see how the Vikings approach this situation over the next few weeks.

What did JJ McCarthy learn from watching Carson Wentz during Vikings' overseas games?

If McCarthy is unable to play, the Vikings should feel content to stick with Wentz.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell shared what he thinks McCarthy learned from watching Wentz during their overseas tour.

“I think watching Carson, watching the way Carson's kind of gone through progressions quickly, just the value of putting the ball in play, even when it's not your first progression, even when it's not the most exciting completion of all time… I think he's kind of taken a lot from that, of just watching it closely and my dialogue with him,” O'Connell said, per Will Ragatz of Bring Me The Sports.

Wentz has played well over the last three games, passing for 759 yards with five touchdowns and only two interceptions. Minnesota is 2-1 during those games.

That could make it difficult to take Wentz out of the starting lineup. Especially with some questions remaining about McCarthy's abilities during his first full season.

Thankfully the Vikings have plenty of time to put their ducks in a row on their bye week.