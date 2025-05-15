On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Falcons released their schedule for the 2025-26 NFL season with a clever video inspired by Mario Kart. Among the highlights of the schedule were five prime time games, as well as a season-opening date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At one point in the video, an animation was briefly shown appearing to depict North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick and his 24 year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who have seen their relationship take over the headlines in recent months (per Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated on X).

A sign next to them in the video read “We're not talking about this,” referencing Hudson's now-infamous shutdown of a question to Belichick about their relationship on a recent CBS interview.

Belichick was among the candidates for the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching vacancy a year ago before the team ultimately decided on Raheem Morris, and Belichick took his talents to Chapel Hill.

Of course, the history between Belichick and the Falcons extends all the way back to the 2016-17 Super Bowl, in which the New England Patriots erased a 25-point deficit en route to the championship.

A big year for the Falcons

Clever trolling aside, Falcons fans got a glimpse of what figures to be a somewhat difficult schedule this upcoming season. Atlanta will take on playoff teams like the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Rams in their out of division schedule this year, with each of those games coming at night.

The big story of this offseason for the Falcons has been Kirk Cousins, who is still on the roster despite being benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr. down the stretch of last season. It remains to be seen what the Falcons will choose to do with Cousins, whom they still owe $40 million.

The Falcons recently addressed the biggest need on their roster by drafting not one but two edge rushers in the first round of the NFL Draft, and they'll hope that an improved defense will give the team the boost it needs to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Falcons will kick off the 2025 season at home against Tampa Bay in early September.