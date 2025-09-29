Mack Hollins wasn't bragging too much about the New England Patriots' 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots entered the game with a 1-2 record, losing games to the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers while getting a road win over the Miami Dolphins. Their expectations of being better than last year is high, which showed in their dominance over Carolina throughout the day.

Hollins reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Zack Cox. He didn't act too overconfident, using a T-Mobile reference to describe his thoughts on the performance.

“I think a win’s a win. I wish it was like T-Mobile and the points could roll over, but that’s not just how it works in this league. So I’ll just take the win,” Hollins said.

How Mack Hollins, Patriots played against Panthers

Article Continues Below

It was a great win for Mack Hollins and the Patriots to return to the win column, lighting up the Panthers at home.

Drake Maye is showing off remarkable momentum in his second season with New England. He completed 14 passes out of 17 attempts for 203 yards and two touchdowns while attempting three rushes for 11 yards and a score.

The run game was active as it saw three players reach the end zone, including Maye. Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with nine carries for 38 yards, TreVeyon Henderson came next with seven rushes for 32 yards and a touchdown, while Antonio Gibson made six carries for 27 yards and a score.

Three players managed to get two or more receptions while two scored touchdowns. Stefon Diggs had his best performance this season with six catches for 101 yards. Hunter Henry followed with two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown, Henderson had two catches for 14 yards, while Hollins caught a four-yard touchdown pass.

The Patriots will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They will face the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET.