Drake Maye finds himself in a club featuring Tom Brady and Peyton Manning following his incredible start to the New England Patriots‘ 2025 season.

Maye has been making strides in his game throughout his second year in the league, helping the Patriots surge in the AFC standings. They are rolling with six straight wins, controlling the top spot of the AFC East Division.

Halfway through the season, Maye has completed 189 passes for 2,285 yards and 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 59 rushes for 270 yards and two touchdowns himself, showing off as a dual-threat quarterback.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk talked about the stars who are in the running for the MVP award this season. He named Maye as one of those players, mentioning how he pulled off his eighth straight game of having 200 or more passing yards and a passer rating of 100 or higher.

“Maye’s 200/100 streak has only been accomplished by three other players in NFL history. Each (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers, twice) won MVP in the season when they did it,” Florio wrote.

What lies ahead for Drake Maye, Patriots

It's clear that Drake Maye is in amazing company with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning due to his strong performances for the Patriots this season.

Maye looks to bring the Patriots back to the playoffs, something they've been absent from since the 2021 season. New England hasn't made a Super Bowl run following Brady's departure for Tampa Bay in 2020 since the 2019 campaign, showing how significant it is for Maye to be succeeding so far this year.

New England boasts a 7-2 record on the season, holding the top spot of the AFC East Division standings. They lead over the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at second place. They are above the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers while trailing the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They will look to extend their win streak to seven when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.