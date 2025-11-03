During their Week 9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, famous rapper and Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, made her New England Patriots debut supporting her boyfriend from the stands.

Afterward, she was interviewed on the field at Gillette Stadium by The People Gallery. While they mostly talked fashion and lifestyle, Cardi B was asked about the game.

“We out here in Boston having a little tea party,” said Cardi B after the Patriots won their sixth-straight game. “Nice TD party. Big TG party; how about that?”

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs interviewed by The People Gallery. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vKc9wNhw0f — ໊ (@cardibnet) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Then talking about her boyfriend, she said, “Big TD,” once again. Diggs scored his second touchdown in as many weeks against the Falcons in Week 9.

Was Cardi B at Stefon Diggs and the Patriots Week 9 game against the Falcons?

Cardi B was at the Patriots' game in Week 9. She cheered on her boyfriend from the stands. She was seen sitting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a luxury suite.

Cardi B and Diggs made their relationship official in June 2025. Months later, she confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child with Diggs.

Previously, she was married to another rapper, Offset. They got married in September 2017, and she would file for divorce a few years later. However, she would once again file for divorce from Offset in July 2024, and she also announced her pregnancy with their third child a day later.

She is coming off the release of her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, which came out on September 19, 2025. It came over seven years after the release of her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy.

Since the release of her first album, Cardi B has embarked on one tour (the 2019 Tour) and a residency (Cardi B at KAOS). Her second headlining tour, the Little Miss Drama Tour, will begin on Feb. 11, 2026, and conclude on Apr. 18. So far, 35 shows have been announced.

Meanwhile, Diggs is in his first season with the Patriots. He previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans. So far, he has 45 catches for 508 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.