New England’s win streak hit turbulence on Sunday when Kayshon Boutte exited against the Falcons with a hamstring issue, and he was ruled out shortly thereafter. The second-year receiver has been an important downfield complement to Stefon Diggs for Drake Maye, so any extended absence would test the Patriots’ receiver depth heading into a tough road stretch.

WR Kayshon Boutte, LB Christian Elliss, and RB Rhamondre Stevenson were not scheduled to practice today, according to head coach Mike Vrabel, with the injuries listed as hamstring, hip, and toe, respectively, per Mike Reiss.

That puts all three in question for Sunday’s trip to Tampa Bay, where the Patriots face a physical Buccaneers front and a secondary that thrives when opponents become one-dimensional. If Stevenson cannot go, New England would likely lean on committee answers and more quick-game throws to keep Maye on schedule.

If Boutte is sidelined, expect more targets to flow to Diggs and the tight ends, plus manufactured touches for the rookies to offset the lost vertical stress.

The timing complicates New England’s broader reset under Vrabel. The offense has steadily expanded around Maye’s comfort, using motions and condensed formations to create clearer reads, yet those tweaks rely on having enough healthy skill talent to threaten every blade of grass.

On defense, Terrell Williams has turned to multiple fronts and simulated pressure, a plan that benefits from Elliss’s range and communication in the middle. Losing his practice reps, even temporarily, forces the staff to accelerate depth options and simplify calls.

New England can still build a workable plan for Tampa Bay. A heavier early script of quick outs and RPO slants, more 12 personnel to help in protection, and a patient run plan that avoids negative plays would keep the chains moving while the training room does its work.

The margin is tighter without three starters practicing, however, so situational football, third down, and red zone, become the deciding factor.

Earlier in the year, the Patriots signaled Christian Elliss’ importance by planning a restricted free agent tender of roughly $3.263 million for 2025, after his breakout 80-tackle season. That move fit Vrabel’s defensive vision, retaining smart linebackers who can wear the green dot, while the wider staff overhaul aimed to fix a unit that lagged in sacks and takeaways last season.