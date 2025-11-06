On Sunday morning, the Atlanta Falcons will look to get back in the win column when they hit the field in Berlin for a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams are coming off losses the past week, the Falcons in heartbreaking fashion against the New England Patriots and the Colts in a blowout against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Thursday, the Colts released an injury update for the game, and it wasn't a positive one.

“Colts DE DeForest Buckner (neck) will not travel with the team to Berlin and is out for Sunday’s game,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

The Falcons will certainly be hoping to use that update to their advantage in providing quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with more time in the pocket than he has had in recent weeks, against a Colts team that was decimated by the Steelers a week ago.

A big game for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons currently sit at 3-5 after three straight losses against the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and now the Patriots most recently. Atlanta very nearly pulled off a big win against New England last week thanks to a monster day from wide receiver Drake London, but as has so often been the case over the years, Atlanta found a comical way to lose this one due to a missed extra point from Parker Romo, who has since been cut.

The Falcons still have plenty of talent on their roster, particularly at the skill positions, so it's not completely out of the question that they could find a way to start putting together some wins. However, the team's lack of coaching, along with its propensity to make mind-numbing mistakes in the worst moments, figures to put a hard cap on their ceiling moving forward.

In any case, the Falcons and Colts are slated to kick off at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday from Germany.