The New England Patriots have shown that their defense is real this season after adopting a new system under head coach Mike Vrabel. That means that some players who were here over the past few years have had different roles, while others haven't played much at all.

With the trade deadline approaching, there's a chance that Vrabel could be shopping a specific player, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: While the Patriots are in buying mode, one player they’ve been shopping is OLB Anfernee Jennings. Jennings started 30 games over the past two seasons but hasn’t started a game this year under the new defensive staff,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Patriots have made some deals over the past week, trading Kyle Dugger and Keion White, two players who had been a part of the team for some years. It would not be a surprise to see Jennings on another team in the next 24 hours, and hopefully, it's somewhere where he could see some playing time.

Article Continues Below

Jennings has totaled 199 tackles over his career and has 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He was drafted by the Patriots with the 87th pick in 2020. This season, Jennings has played in eight games but has only eight tackles. He's currently playing on a three-year, $12 million contract with the Patriots.

With many teams looking to add depth to their team before the deadline, Jennings could be a player that has interest. As for the Patriots, they look to be fine with the players they have on their team, and they have excelled in their roles this season.

The Patriots have been a surprise this season, as they're 7-2 and in first place in the AFC East. Both sides of the ball have been playing well, and the hope is that they continue to be consistent as the season goes on.