The Buffalo Bills came away with a 28-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, but it cost them a few fines. Josh Allen and Elijah Moore paid for the win out of their own pockets, with a particular touchdown costing them each $13,888.

Allen and Moore were fined for celebrating a score in the third quarter that put the Bills up 28-13. After punching in a one-yard score, Allen enthusiastically shook hands with Moore before the two did the “throat slash” celebration together.

Upon review, the NFL deemed the action a “violent gesture” worthy of the fines, according to Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Elijah Moore $13,888 each for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) — a throat slash motion after Allen scored a TD last week. pic.twitter.com/fffmhMS1LJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The NFL lists the base fine for taunting penalties as $11,593. Allen and Moore were both slapped with tickets asking for over $2,000 more due to the “violent” nature of their actions.

Fans have been made acutely aware of the league's attempt to cut back on promoting violence in games. Players receive an automatic fine for similar gestures, most notably when celebrators make finger guns.

The fine does not mean much to Allen, whose cap hit is over $36 million in 2025. It means slightly more to Moore, who signed a one-year $2.5 million contract in the offseason. The fine equates to just over 5.5 percent of Moore's 2025 annual salary.

The fine also further adds to what has been a frustrating year for Moore. The 25-year-old was on the field for just 17 plays in Week 9, yet one of them cost him $13,888.

Article Continues Below

Once known as a promising young slot receiver, Moore has just six catches for 106 receiving yards and one rushing touchdown in 2025. He is on pace for career-low numbers across the board, albeit on the best team he has ever been a part of.

Bills offense looks to continue rolling in Week 10

Aside from the pair of fines, the Bills could not have asked for much more from their Week 9 performance against the Chiefs. They have now responded to a two-game skid with consecutive victories, entering a rematch with divisional rival Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo beat Miami 31-21 in Week 3, but the game was much closer than the final score indicates. Miami, however, had Tyreek Hill in that game, but the star receiver has since suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Dolphins are struggling everywhere in 2025, giving the Bills an excellent opportunity to add to their win streak and close in on the division-leading New England Patriots.