The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 10 well-rested, rejuvenated, and ready for one of their toughest tests of the season. Sitting at 6-2 after a much-needed bye, the Bucs host the AFC-leading New England Patriots. This could be a tone-setting win for the Bucs' playoff push. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has strung together a season of gutsy, efficient performances. His offense, though, will need to clean up its inconsistencies from Week 8’s uneven showing against the Saints. Tampa Bay’s hopes of reclaiming full rhythm hinge on the possible return of key contributors. These include Bucky Irving's impending comeback. His dual-threat ability could help them balance the attack against one of the league’s most improved defenses.

Buccaneers return from bye aiming to make a statement

As for the Patriots (7-2), they arrive in Tampa riding a six-game winning streak. New England QB Drake Maye has been the story of their season. He has blossomed into a poised young leader who’s elevated a roster that few expected to top the AFC standings this deep into the year. Still, cracks remain beneath the surface. The Patriots’ offensive line has been shaky, and their running game remains unreliable. Also, their defense appears overly reliant on timely stops rather than consistent dominance.

Against Tampa Bay, those issues could finally catch up to them. The Bucs’ defense, bolstered by the return of Haason Reddick, will look to rattle Maye early and end New England’s streak in emphatic fashion.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Patriots and the Buccaneers in week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

Drake Maye has worst game of the season

Tampa Bay’s defense will humble Maye. For all the praise the Patriots quarterback has earned, he hasn’t faced a pass rush as aggressive or creative as Tampa’s. The Bucs have had two weeks to prepare exotic blitz packages and coverages designed to bait the young passer into mistakes. Note that they already rank among the league leaders in takeaways.

Expect two interceptions and at least one forced fumble from Tampa Bay’s defense. Reddick’s return adds an extra layer of pressure from the edge. Maye’s tendency to extend plays could lead to disaster. The Patriots’ offensive line has also surrendered 34 sacks this season. They face a rested unit in front of a fired-up Raymond James Stadium crowd. That could be their undoing.

Baker Mayfield explodes against a weak pass rush

The Patriots have found ways to win games. However, they just can’t generate consistent pass pressure. They rank 28th in pressure rate and 23rd in pass rush win rate. That's bad news against Baker Mayfield. He has excelled when given time to throw. After a bye week to reset and fine-tune the offense, expect Tampa Bay’s playbook to open up.

Expect Mayfield to surpass 300 passing yards and toss three touchdowns. Receivers Emeka Egbuka should feast on mismatches downfield. Meanwhile, tight end Cade Otton could see plenty of action in the middle of the field against an overextended linebacker corps. If Irving returns, he will also force New England to stay honest against the run. A clean pocket, a rested arm, and home-field advantage. That's a recipe for Mayfield eruption.

Patriots’ running game erased

For all their recent success, the Patriots have been one-dimensional on offense. Their running attack ranks near the bottom third of the league in both yardage and efficiency. Now, they will face a Tampa Bay defense that allows only 3.7 yards per carry. This is one of the toughest fronts in football to run against.

New England will fail to reach 80 rushing yards here. Tampa’s front seven will smother the line of scrimmage and force Maye into obvious passing situations. That’s exactly where Todd Bowles’ defense wants him. Without a credible ground threat to lean on, the Patriots will find themselves out of rhythm and chasing the game early.

Buccaneers will win comfortably

The Patriots have been one of the best stories of the 2025 season. Still, their six-game streak has come largely at the expense of weaker teams. That ends here. The Buccaneers are healthier, deeper, and more balanced on both sides of the ball. Expect Tampa Bay to control the game from start to finish.

Mayfield's side wins by double digits. He will lead an efficient, turnover-free offense. Their defense will make life miserable for Maye, too. Tampa's special teams will also capitalize on every scoring opportunity. The Patriots’ magical run has been impressive, but this will be their brutal reality check.

Final score prediction: Buccaneers 31, Patriots 17

Tampa Bay’s defense forces Maye into costly errors that give the offense short fields. Mayfield does the rest. He will carve up the Patriots’ defense with a balanced mix of deep shots and intermediate strikes. By the fourth quarter, the Bucs will be in full control. This will be a statement win that reinforces their legitimacy as an NFC contender.

The Patriots will regroup. However, this game will remind everyone just how dangerous a well-rested, well-coached Tampa Bay team can be when it clicks on both sides of the ball.