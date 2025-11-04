New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has got Patriots fans buzzing this season. Maye has led the Patriots to a solid campaign so far, with a 7-2 record. The New England quarterback appeared at a Boston Celtics game Monday, and shared the Jumbotron with a super fan.

Drake Maye and Will Campbell pulled up to the Celtics game tonight… and so did Drake Maye’s biggest fan 😂😂😂

Maye was at the Celtics game with Patriots offensive lineman Will Campbell. The Jumbotron showed them, before cutting to a young fan who wore a “I Love Drake Maye” shirt. The fan went wild when he saw that he got noticed on the Jumbotron.

It makes sense that the young fan was excited. New England leads the AFC East standings so far this season. It has been a strong turnaround from 2024, when the Patriots won just four games.

Maye was the third overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played his college football at North Carolina.

Patriots look like a contender in the AFC once again

New England has a new coach this season, in Mike Vrabel. Vrabel replaced Jerod Mayo, who was fired after just one season at the helm. Vrabel has changed the culture for the Patriots. He is the third head coach the team has had in as many years.

Maye is in his second season playing in the NFL. This campaign, the young Patriots quarterback has passed for 2,285 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has set career-highs already this season in passing yards and passing touchdowns, compared to his rookie year in 2024.

The Patriots have been struggling recently in the NFL, after years of Super Bowl winning seasons. Once Tom Brady left the team, things started to decline. Legendary coach Bill Belichick left the franchise following a disappointing season in 2023.

New England has won six games in a row. The Patriots look to make it seven wins in a row, when they next play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.