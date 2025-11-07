The New England Patriots are currently on a six-game winning streak as they enter Week 10, where they'll take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In what should be a tough contest, it sounds like the offense will be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Reports indicate that Stevenson (toe) and Boutte (hamstring) are officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. That gives rookie rusher TreVeyon Henderson a chance to shine once again, while Stefon Diggs will likely be the main option in the passing game for quarterback Drake Maye.

“The Patriots have ruled out RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) for Sunday vs. the Bucs.”

This will be Stevenson's second consecutive game missed this season. When healthy, the 27-year-old running back has been the main option out of the backfield for New England. However, he hasn't been the most consistent rusher this year, either. Through eight games played, Rhamondre Stevenson has accumulated 279 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His 34.9 yards per game average is the lowest of his career.

Meanwhile, Boutte has participated in all nine games for the Patriots so far, making Week 10 the first time he won't play this season. He's been a solid target in the passing game, as the 23-year-old wideout is on pace for a career year. Playing as the second option behind Diggs, Kayshon Boutte has recorded 23 receptions, 431 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. His five scores are a career-high.

Week 10 against the Buccaneers is a rather pivotal matchup for the Patriots. New England, which has a 7-2 record, currently resides in first place in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are hot on their tail. A win keeps the Patriots at the top of the rankings, while a loss could allow the Bills to jump them in the standings.