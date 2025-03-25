The New England Patriots have been spending big money in free agency this offseason, and they continued to do so on Tuesday. Seeking a new weapon in the passing game for Drake Maye, the Patriots signed free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“ESPN Sources: Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal including $26 million guaranteed with the New England Patriots,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Diggs is coming off of a torn ACL last season with the Houston Texans, but he should be back close to the start of the season for the Patriots. The team clearly has no gripes with his recovery and is now bringing him in to be the top target for the second-year quarterback.

When Diggs does get healthy, he will be a massive addition to a pass catching group that desperately needed an injection of talent this offseason. Diggs' ability to work underneath and move the chains will be a huge asset for Maye and the rest of this team.

Diggs was on a 1,000-yard pace last season, getting to 496 yards on 47 catches in just eight games before the injury ended his time in Houston. Prior to that, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in each of the previous six seasons while catching 100 or more balls in five of them. If he can replicate that kind of production with the Patriots, this offense has a chance to take a big step forward.

The Patriots also added help up front on both sides of the ball in free agency, bringing in tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Milton Williams. Cornerback Carlton Davis is also headed to New England and will form one of the best duos on the outside in the league along with Christian Gonzalez.

Now, a Patriots offense that had very little talent outside of Maye in 2024 has the tools to be much improved next season. The rookie signal caller showed promising signs despite a very difficult situation around him, so Patriots fans should be thrilled to see the strides he can take with this improved supporting cast in 2025.