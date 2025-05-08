Of his record seven Super Bowl victories, Tom Brady owns arguably the most impressive title victory in NFL history when he supposedly fought through a concussion while engineering a legendary comeback. The New England Patriots' Super Bowl 51 win is remembered by fans as the infamous “28-3 game” for the second-half comeback they mounted against the Atlanta Falcons. However, it was always speculated that Brady finished the game with a concussion, a topic he avoided until Tuesday.

Brady did not openly admit to having a concussion, but said he was “on autopilot” to end the game on the Impaulsive podcast, hosted by Logan Paul. Eight years after his fifth Super Bowl ring, Brady detailed how “foggy” the end of the game was for him.

“I took a big shot on our last drive; I got hit in the head pretty good,” Brady said. “I was on autopilot from the last drive in the fourth quarter. There were two drives that were really foggy. I remember after that game, I was really exhausted and probably didn't understand what exactly happened. In the moment, you're not seeing it from a fan's perspective; you're seeing it from you're perspective. And then it takes you a little while to decompress, and then when you watch it, you're like, ‘Holy s***, how did I do that?'”

Was Tom Brady CONCUSSED during legendary 28-3 Super Bowl comeback? pic.twitter.com/F73vm49E6J — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rumors of a potential head injury started months after the game. Brady's then-wife, Gisele Bündchen, claimed he played through a concussion during the season, including the Super Bowl. However, Brady deflected when he was asked about it, saying his medical records were “not anybody's business.”

Brady went on to play three more seasons for the Patriots. He claimed his sixth ring two years after Super Bowl 51. Brady won another championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, raising his career total to seven. His final ring broke the tie with Bill Belichick for most Super Bowls of any coach or player.