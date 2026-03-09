Major additions are being made to the backfield in New Orleans as the organization officially secured hometown star Travis Etienne on a four-year, $52 million contract.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Jaguars playmaker returned to Louisiana to play closer to his family, providing a new primary weapon for the offense.

This significant splash was made possible after the front office began adjusting current veteran salaries, signaling a new direction for the team’s rushing identity as the 2026 season approaches.

To ensure their new backfield talent has the necessary protection, the front office turned its attention toward the interior of the line.

According to Ian Rapoport on Twitter, a massive splash was made by signing former Bills guard David Edwards to anchor the offensive front.

Adam Schefter later confirmed the specific details of the agreement, stating that “Former Bills G David Edwards is signing a 4-year, $61 million deal with the Saints, per source.”

Article Continues Below

By committing over $15 million annually to the veteran protector, the franchise is prioritizing a physical presence to stabilize a unit that faced significant questions regarding its consistency last year.

These high-priced acquisitions coincide with a developing situation involving franchise staple Alvin Kamara.

After the team converted over $10 million of his salary into a signing bonus, NFL insider Mike Garafolo described the move as a situation to monitor because the unique restructure provides massive cap flexibility if Kamara is not with the team.

While the move saved roughly $8 million in cap space, it further suggests that the organization is preparing for a transition.

With Etienne now under contract and Edwards fortifying the protection, the landscape of the roster is shifting rapidly ahead of the new league year.