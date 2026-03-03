The New Orleans Saints were a surprisingly competitive team in 2025. New Orleans won six games in Kellen Moore's first season at head coach. Now the Saints are positioned well to make another leap forward in 2026 if they have a strong offseason. Perhaps the Saints should add a blue-chip playmaker on offense in the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Jordan Reid released a two-round mock draft following the NFL Scouting Combine.

Reid joined the crowd of analysts and fans pairing the Saints with Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

“The Saints hit at quarterback with Tyler Shough last year, so let's get him a backfield mate to grow alongside,” Reid wrote on Tuesday. “I believe that Love is the best player in this draft and could succeed Alvin Kamara, who will be 31 next season and in the last year of his contract. The Saints had the lowest percentage of 10-plus-yard runs last season (7.8%). Meanwhile, Love had 39 runs of 10 yards or more in 2025, fourth best in the FBS. He also had two 90-plus-yard touchdown runs. Adding him would not only give coach Kellen Moore an explosive runner but a capable pass catcher, too.”

Reid is not alone in calling Love one of the best prospects in this year's draft class. It is easy to understand the appeal.

Love had an incredible 2025 season with the Fighting Irish. He logged 199 carries for 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns during the regular season. Love also added 27 receptions for 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.

If Love did land in New Orleans, he would enter an ideal situation alongside Kamara. There is perhaps no better veteran running back for Love to learn from.

Kamara is also a dual-threat running back who should have plenty of tricks to teach the young rookie.

The Saints hold the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They may need to really fall in love (no pun intended) with Love to use a top-10 pick on him.

It will be interesting to see track if Love continues to be mocked to New Orleans throughout the pre-draft process.