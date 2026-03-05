With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine now in the books and the draft right around the corner, teams’ boards are starting to take shape. Who are the New Orleans Saints looking at to build on last year's surprising success with Tyler Shough? We asked the PFF NFL mock draft simulator who the Saints will take in April’s NFL draft, and here are the eight picks it made for the team through all seven rounds.

Round 1, Pick 8: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

A slow 40 time at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine might be a huge win for the Saints. Prior to that sprint heard ‘round the pro football world, Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was in the conversation of being a top-five pick. However, 4.53 seconds later, concerns started to grow around the pass-catcher’s speed.

If you watched Tate at all in Columbus, you’ll see that his play speed isn’t a problem. He is an excellent technical route runner, has good burst, and is great at changing speeds to keep defensive backs off guard. One bad 40 (which may not have even been that bad if Adam Schefter/Tate’s agent are to be believed) shouldn’t change that.

For the Saints, they need to get Tyler Shough more weapons, and Tate could be an excellent fit next to his fellow former Buckeye, Chris Olave. The two could function a lot like Tate and Jeremiah Smith did in college, which would be huge for Shough.

Round 2, Pick 42: DT Christen Miller, Georgia

With Cameron Jordan a 37-year-old free agent, the Saints need to address the defensive line in this draft, and the PFF NFL mock draft simulator says that will be Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller.

Miller is a monster at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds and can be a fantastic run-stuffer at the next level. He is more of a nose tackle than a 3-4 end, so Miller wouldn’t be a one-for-one replacement for Jordan. That said, Saints NT Davon Godchaux is 32, so the team needs a replacement there as well.

The former Georgia Bulldog doesn’t offer much of anything in terms of pass rush right now after putting up 4.0 sacks in four seasons in Athens. But he is the most talented interior defensive lineman on the board at this point, so the pick makes sense.

Round 3, Pick 73: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

If the Saints take Carnell Tate first, they will have their Z wide receiver, their X in Olave, and in Round 3, they can take their slot/gadget guy in Zachariah Branch. He is a slippery, fast wideout who can take a bubble screen and bring it to the house. The problem is, Branch is only 5-foot-9, 177 pounds.

There haven’t been a ton of successful NFL wideouts at that size, but Branch’s 4.35 speed and shiftiness may make him an outlier. At worst, the Saints should get a good kick returner here, which is less than you want with a third-round pick, but not a bad floor, either.

Round 4, Pick 132: LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State

Whether 37-year-old free agent Demario Davis comes back or not, the Saints need to start thinking about a long-term succession plan at ILB next to Pete Werner. Like Davis, Keyshaun Elliott is a tall (6-foot-2) thumper who can plug holes and blow up offensive plays.

Elliott may never be the All-Pro that Davis was, but remember, the veteran LB was a third-round pick in 2012, so a lot of teams didn’t see the incredible talent there. Overall, Elliott is an incredibly hard worker, so sitting for a year and learning behind Davis could be ideal and jumpstart his own mid-round-to-the-Pro-Bowl story.

Round 4, Pick 137: TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are free agents, while Juwan Johnson will be 30 next season. So, in addition to needing outside pass catchers for Shough, the Saints desperately need to add a young tight end or two as well.

Nate Boerkircher is 6-foot-5 ½ and 245 pounds with minimal production over five seasons at Nebraska and Texas A&M. He can immediately be an excellent blocking tight end at the next level. And although he had just 38 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns in his college career, there is enough there skill-wise to think he has more to offer as a pass catcher in the pros.

Round 5, Pick 148: WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

The PFF NFL mock draft simulator is all in on the Saints going all in on wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. For the team’s sixth pick, which comes in Round 5, it’s Texas Tech WR, Reggie Virgil.

Virgil is a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none with excellent size at 6-foot-3, 187 pounds. He should be a solid contributor at the next level and will give Shough another big target in multi-WR sets.

Round 5, Pick 170: HB J’Mari Taylor, Virginia

Alvin Kamara will be 31 next season and is on the last year of his deal. It is time to start getting younger at running back as well. J’Mari Taylor is a small but powerful back who would be a perfect complement t Kamar next season with a chance to move into the RB1 role moving forward.

Taylor is 5-foot-10, 199 pounds, and can do a little bit of everything. He’s not a home run hitter, but he is a volume runner who can catch and block as well, making him a potential starter down the road.

Round 6, Pick 188: S Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech

Cole Wisniewski is a big, 6-foot-3, 214-pound safety who was one of the best run-defending safeties in college football throughout his time with North Dakota State and Texas Tech. This would be an excellent pick here to help the Saints solidify the back end of their defense, but the problem is that Wisniewski may not be around this late as teams are starting to see his enticing combination of size, athleticism, and production.