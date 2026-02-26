A former New Orleans Saints success story is calling it a career after eight NFL seasons.

Will Clapp, a former seventh-round pick out of LSU, built a reputation as a dependable and versatile interior lineman. The Saints drafted him in 2018, and he later played three more seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills. Capable of filling in at both the guard and center positions, he provided stability when injuries disrupted the lineup.

The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the veteran’s decision to step away from the NFL.

“Veteran center Will Clapp has retired from the NFL,” Meirov wrote.

Clapp concludes his career having appeared in 66 games with 22 starts across stints with the Saints, Chargers, and Buffalo Bills. Though not a marquee name, his value stemmed from reliability and positional flexibility. Teams often lean on versatile, experienced veterans like him to stabilize the trenches during difficult stretches.

In 2025, Clapp returned to the Saints to pursue another run with the organization, but suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason that sent him to IR before the start of the regular season. Despite only being 30, Clapp decided to call it a career and transitioned into the coaching ranks, where he will serve as an offensive assistant under head coach Kellen Moore, himself a former player. After turning himself into a certified NFL player despite being a seventh-round pick, Clapp certainly knows a thing or two about player development, which should make him a great addition to the Saints' staff.