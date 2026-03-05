The New Orleans Saints have some major questions to answer this offseason on both sides of the ball as they look to accelerate their rebuild. While quarterback Tyler Shough may have established himself as a potential building block, the Saints still have some things to sort out on defense, including regarding franchise stalwart Cameron Jordan.

On Thursday afternoon, the team got a major update regarding Jordan's future, as contract talks have reportedly fallen through.

“Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, who has spent his 15-year career in New Orleans and had 10.5 sacks last season, will not have a new deal in place with New Orleans by next week and now will hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career, per sources. Jordan will play a 16th NFL season and is said to be open to leaving New Orleans,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Jordan has been a staple of the Saints' defensive line for well over a decade now, helping anchor several elite New Orleans defenses over the years. It would certainly be a sight to behold to see him suit up for a different franchise next season, if that is indeed what occurs.

While he is no longer in his prime, Jordan is still a productive player who can get after the passer and brings a great deal of veteran experience and leadership.

In any case, Jordan will be able to explore his options when the free agency period opens up on March 11.