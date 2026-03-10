The New Orleans Saints made one of the bigger splashes in free agency this offseason by signing Travis Etienne Jr. After a bounce-back season from Etienne, the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back secured a new contract with New Orleans. That being said, Etienne's arrival poses a big question: what about Alvin Kamara?

Kamara, who was drafted by the Saints in 2017 and has been a mainstay in New Orleans since then, is still under contract with the team for this season. With the team signing another running back, many are wondering what the Saints' plan for Kamara is. Adam Schefter reports that the star running back could soon find himself on the trade block after the Etienne signing.

“With the Saints reaching agreement today with RB Travis Etienne, there now are questions around the league about whether RB Alvin Kamara will be moving on from New Orleans and whether the Saints would be willing to trade him,” Schefter reported on X. “Teams are tracking and wondering about it.”

It's worth noting that teams have more recently found success with a two running back-system. The Detroit Lions had two elite running backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs until last season. The reigning champions Seattle Seahawks, split time between Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. The Saints could probably do the same thing with Kamara and Etienne.

That being said, Kamara's performance over the last few years have taken a sharp downward turn. Injuries have sapped the veteran of his speed and agility. Last season, the Saints running back played in just eleven games and logged 471 yards and one touchdown, his lowest production by a wide margin. Kamara has also expressed his intent to play for the Saints for his entire career, so retirement is also an option for the running back.

A trade makes the most sense from the Saints' perspective if they do decide to move on from Kamara. While he had a down year in 2025, he is just one year removed from a 950-yard season in 2024, where he played 14 games. Teams might still find a role for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year.