The New York Jets are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in what will be the final game of the regular season. With New York eliminated from playoff contention, the team might be opting to limit risking its star players, with Breece Hall potentially being one of them.

It was announced that the 24-year-old running back is officially ruled out with a knee injury. The decision comes after Hall was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. New York also announced that cornerback Brandon Stephens is out with a neck injury.

“Breece Hall and Brandon Stephens have been downgraded to out.”

Running back Isaiah Davis is also out with a concussion. So, the Jets will likely have to rely on Khalil Herbert and Kene Nwangwu in the backfield. The team, especially the offense, is rather diminished for the final game of the regular season, as there are injuries all over the roster.

Hall's season is officially done. He happened to be one of the few bright spots on the team, as the fourth-year running back recorded what might be the best season of his career. Breece Hall ends the 2025-26 campaign with 1,065 rushing yards (career-high) and five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving). He also put up an additional 350 yards through the air.

This season was the final year of Hall's rookie contract. He is due to enter free agency this offseason. But the Jets will have the opportunity to potentially re-sign the former second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.