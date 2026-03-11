Joseph Ossai formally closed his chapter with the Cincinnati Bengals with a heartfelt farewell letter addressed to the fans, his teammates and the coaching staff. Ossai agreed a three-year, $36 million free-agency deal with the New York Jets, but he only has love for his former team.

In the letter, Ossai addressed his five seasons with the Bengals, claiming that he is leaving behind his ‘family for life,' per a post on X.

“These past five years have been incredible, to say the least. In my time here, I've met and made friends—or dare I say, family for life. There are too many people to thank and not enough time, but I'll do my best,” he wrote before thanking the entire Bengals roster and the Brown family. Ossai went on to claim that the Bengals hold a special place in his heart and will be impossible to forget.

“Through the ups and downs of this game, we always found a way to bunker down and grow, and that's something I will take with me everywhere I go. Thank you to the Brown family for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams and be a part of something phenomenal. And last but not least, thank you to the city of Cincinnati for welcoming me with open arms,” the letter read.

Drafted 69th overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Texas Longhorns star suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 2021 preseason. When he returned in 2022, Ossai became a regular contributor in Cincinnati’s rotation, appearing in 16 regular-season games and three playoff games.

Over the course of his Bengals tenure, he compiled 14.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and three passes defended. His role expanded in recent seasons as he recorded five sacks in consecutive campaigns.

Regardless, Ossai will now start a new chapter with the Jets, and evidently only has good memories from his time with the Bengals.