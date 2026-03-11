The New York Jets have spent a lot of money in NFL free agency, and that continued on Thursday when they signed Dylan Parham. An offensive guard, Parham spent the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, starting 63 games. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero tag-teamed the report on Parham's two-year deal.

Jets agree to terms with guard Dylan Parham on two-year deal worth up to $20M, per @RapSheet, @MikeGarafolo + @TomPelissero https://t.co/k6oUcyyiu6 pic.twitter.com/S2ausq6944 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 11, 2026

The Insiders reported that Parham inked a two-year deal worth $20 million to move from the Raiders to the Jets. He follows Geno Smith, who was traded back to the Jets once the league year opened on Wednesday.

The Jets have added a lot of pieces in free agency, but they have lost some pieces up front. Alijah Vera-Tucker, the oft-injured ex-first-round pick, signed with the New England Patriots, and John Simpson returned to the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year deal. That left Aaron Glenn without many options at guard before Parham's signing.

Article Continues Below

Parham is a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Jets. His contract is not prohibitive at all, but if he becomes a star, he is only 26 years old. He could become a long-term piece on the interior of the Jets' very young offensive line. Joe Tippmann has locked down the center spot, and both tackles are recent first-round picks.

The Jets are using free agency to add NFL players to their roster, but make no mistake about it; they are not trying to win this year. Smith helped the Raiders land the right to draft Fernando Mendoza, and New York hopes he can do the same for them in the 2027 Draft. If they do get the superstar rookie quarterback, having a cohesive offensive line will help.

Will the Jets continue to add through free agency as the week continues? Or are they done and preparing for the Draft, where they have two first-round picks?