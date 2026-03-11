The New York Jets have already been an exciting team to watch this offseason. New York went on a spending spree over the first few days of NFL free agency, adding tons of talent on defense. The Jets made a big move on offense on Tuesday, reuniting with QB Geno Smith in a trade with the Raiders.

ESPN's Louis Riddick explained that Geno's relationship with one Jets figure could make or break his return to New York.

“It's about relationships with Geno because going back there can't be easy considering how it all started, and then how it ended, and now how it is restarting again. It's a full circle moment,” Riddick said on ESPN on Tuesday. “…I think the most important relationship is the one he's going to have with offensive coordinator Fran Reich. That's the most important thing for me right now is what's the first conversation going to be like? How is Frank going to present this to him as far as this is how I'm going to use you. This is how we can work together.”

Riddick added that no veteran quarterbacks wants to end their career by “drifting off into the sunset with a bad football team.” Reich will be tasked with changing that perception for Geno.

The Jets hired Reich at offensive coordinator back in February after firing Tanner Engstrand after one season.

Reich is an experienced NFL coach, with experience as a head coach and offensive coordinator. He also spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback, which should help him relate to Smith's situation.

Smith is clearly a one-year solution as the Jets. New York seems primed to add a rookie quarterback during the 2027 NFL Draft.

Now Geno returns to the team where his NFL journey started in 2013. It will be fascinating to see how he responds to that challenge.