Geno Smith is heading back to the New York Jets after the Las Vegas Raiders traded him and a seventh-round pick in exchange for sixth rounder. It was a move that came with plenty of reactions from the NFL world. However, it sounds like ESPN's Dan Orlovsky likes the move for Smith.

During a segment of “NFL on ESPN,” Orlovsky claimed that the 35-year-old quarterback is a great addition for the Jets. Overall, the popular football analyst thinks Smith will bring veteran leadership to a locker room that is seemingly lacking in that department.

“[The Jets] now have an adult in the room,” said Orlovsky. “A professional in the building in the [quarterback] position. And that's nothing against Justin Fields, but we have a guy in Geno Smith that's been a starting quarterback for years in the NFL, and has been in the NFL for a dozen years plus. And I think in reality, that's kind of what the Jets need.

“If you're the Jets and you look at some of the pieces they've added, the biggest thing they need is somebody that gives them a chance, in a week-in, week-out basis, to be a competitive football team… Geno brings contingency, he brings adult feel, he brings a professional element to that room, and certainly to that building. That's a win for the Jets today.

Dan Orlovsky also mentioned he believes the Jets plan to address the quarterback position in the 2027 NFL Draft, and not the 2026 draft. If that is the case, then New York could rely on Smith to step in as the starter for all or most of next season as a bridge option.

After finding success with the Seattle Seahawks in the past three seasons, the 12-year veteran ended up having a struggling year with the Raiders. The club was 2-13 in his 15 starts, as Geno Smith ended the campaign with 3,025 passing yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 67.4% of his pass attempts. He also led the league in interceptions with 17.