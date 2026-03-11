The New York Jets lost Nick Folk in free agency after the veteran kicker signed a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. On Wednesday, the club found its potential replacement for the 2026-27 season.

Reports indicate that the Jets are signing Cade York to a one-year deal, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. York is not guaranteed the starting job, however, as he will likely compete for that role throughout the offseason and training camp.

“Sources: The Jets are signing K Cade York to a 1-year deal. Veteran Nick Folk signed with the Falcons this week, so the Jets now add the former fourth-round pick with a chance to win the job.”

York, who is 25 years old, has been in and out of the league since 2022. His career began with the Cleveland Browns, where he played all 17 games, but he was let go by the organization the following season. He didn't play another NFL game until 2024, where he played one game for the Washington Commanders and six games for the Cincinnati Bengals. Cade York did not play in the 2025-26 campaign.

In 23 career games, York has recorded a 73.3% field goal percentage while also hitting 94.4% of his extra point attempts. Right now, he is the only kicker on New York's roster. The Jets may sign or draft another kicker this offseason to create a competition for the starting role.

Whoever ends up being the starting kicker for the Jets will have some big shoes to fill. Nick Folk has been excellent despite being 41 years old. He's led the league in field goal percentage three consecutive years and aims to lead that category again in his 19th-career season (didn't play in 2018) with the Falcons.