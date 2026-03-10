The New York Jets are not done rebuilding their roster. The Jets have officially agreed to another deal with yet another defensive player. Jordan Schultz was on the news first.

“The Jets are signing former Bears Pro Bowl CB Nahshon Wright to a 1-year deal worth up $5.5M per sources. Wright had a massive season last year with 5 INTs, 11 PBUs, 2 FF, 3 FR, and 80 tackles,” Schultz wrote.

The fact that the Jets are getting this player for only $5.5 million per season is a steal. He could have earned a lot more money with the type of season he had, intercepting five passes and being a real game-changer.

New York did not have a single interception last season. As wild as that is, the Jets' secondary failed to play well and pick off a pass. Wright being added to this group will certainly change that. Wright is a ballhawk who also picked off a pass during his time on the Dallas Cowboys. Wright has 117 tackles (54 solo) in his career and adds 16 pass deflections. He is everything the Jets needed, and at that price, may even become one of the biggest steals of the free agency class.

It is only a one-year deal, so Wright is betting on himself. If he improves and has an even better 2026-27 season, then the cornerback could command a contract north of $12 million in the future.

This move is hours after the Jets traded for Geno Smith. Soon, the entire Jets roster will look very different. Smith and Justin Fields will compete for the starting job.