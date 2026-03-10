After dealing with arguably the league's worst quarterback room in 2025, the New York Jets pulled off a trade to acquire Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Their focus is now on adding a backup, with journeyman Carson Wentz in consideration.

By acquiring Smith, the Jets seemingly have their new Week 1 starting quarterback. The team is now “turning its attention” to finding a backup, and Wentz is “squarely in the mix,” according to SNY reporter Connor Hughes.

Wentz is coming off his best season since his role was reduced to solely being a backup. The 33-year-old threw for 1,216 passing yards, six touchdown and five interceptions while completing 65.1 percent of his passes in five starts for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Jets flip-flopped between Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields under center in 2025 and do not appear inclined to bring either player back. The Taylor-Fields combination resulted in just 140.3 passing yards per game, the fewest in the league by a country mile.

Fields still has one year remaining on his contract, but the Jets' search for another backup further suggests they plan to release him in the coming weeks. New York also has Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe on its roster.

Smith, however, was not much better, averaging just 201.7 passing yards per game while leading the league with 17 interceptions. His dreadful performance allowed the Raiders to lock up the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which they fully intend to use on selecting Fernando Mendoza as his replacement.

Smith's recent inconsistencies force the Jets to acquire a competent backup quarterback. The recent restructuring of Smith's contract gives them the flexibility to do so.