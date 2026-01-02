As the New York Jets prepare to close out a difficult 2025 campaign, head coach Aaron Glenn offered a blunt assessment of a season that has fallen well short of expectations.

The Jets enter their Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (11-5) at 3-13, set to play Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Speaking Friday with The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, Glenn acknowledged the disappointment surrounding his first season as head coach.

“This has not been the season we all wanted but there are some things I really like about what we did.”

While the comment reflected an obvious reality, it underscored the challenge Glenn faces moving forward. New York’s season unraveled early, opening with seven consecutive losses and never recovering. The Jets have dropped six one-score games and enter the finale on a four-game losing streak, highlighting recurring issues with late-game execution and consistency.

Offensively, New York has struggled to generate production. The Jets are averaging just 272.4 yards per game, the fifth-worst mark in the league, and rank fifth from the bottom in scoring at 18.3 points per contest. Sustaining drives has been a persistent issue, contributing to their inability to keep games within reach against both divisional and non-divisional opponents.

Jets’ 2025 season defined by defensive breakdowns and turnover drought

Article Continues Below

If the Jets fail to intercept a pass Sunday, they would become the only team in NFL history to finish an entire season without a defensive interception. The lack of turnovers has routinely left the offense with long fields and little margin for error.

Despite the bleak results, Glenn has consistently emphasized development and accountability throughout the season. His remarks reflect an attempt to balance honesty about the record with an eye toward incremental progress within the organization.

The Jets now turn their focus to closing out the season against a playoff-bound Bills team before shifting fully toward an offseason defined by roster evaluation, potential staff changes, and the pressure to deliver tangible improvement in 2026.