With Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore expected to be named as the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints following the Super Bowl on Sunday night, ideas for potential assistant coaches have already begun to circulate. One of these names is San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Brandon Staley, who Moore could be eyeing as his defensive coordinator.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes Staley could be a leading candidate for the position along with Tampa Bay Buccaneer linebackers coach George Edwards. He wrote about the situation in his recent notebook.

“The NFL world anticipates Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore landing the Saints' head-coaching job, and his prospective staff is starting to come into focus,” Fowler wrote. “Two names I've heard as possibilities at defensive coordinator are 49ers assistant coach Brandon Staley and Buccaneers outside linebackers coach George Edwards. Both have history with Moore — Staley hired Moore as his offensive coordinator with the Chargers in 2023, and Moore overlapped with Edwards in Dallas.”

Fowler also included aspects of Moore's offensive philosophy and how he would approach the job in New Orleans.

“I caught up with Moore here at the Super Bowl, and he had a good quote about his offensive philosophy: “Everyone has superpowers.” He believes it's his job to help bring out players' best traits because, after all, everyone has something outstanding about their game that got them to this level. That should resonate with a Saints team in transition — again, presuming he gets the job, as expected,” Fowler wrote.

The Saints hope the young coach could help the team return to its status as a competitor.

What does a Saints captain think of Moore?

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman and longtime captain Cam Jordan believes Kellen Moore could be a good fit for the team, but knows there are other names involved as well.

“There’s still Darren Rizzi in the fold. You still have two or three other names out there,” Jordan said via USA Today.

Jordan believes the Saints could be in a good position to compete as long as they manage to stay healthy.

“Over the past three years our biggest problem has been health related issues on marquee players,” Jordan said. “If you look at our roster when we started (the season)… we’re like, ‘Man, we can be special.’ By week three of four, we’re like, ‘Man, we need to find some more players.'”

The Saints will be under new leadership when the 2025 season begins. Jordan is confident his team will make the right choice.