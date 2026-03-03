The NFL Combine has a way of humbling even the most decorated franchises. For the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2026 draft cycle feels less about fine-tuning and more about recalibration. A 6-11 season in 2025 has forced hard conversations inside the building. Injuries exposed depth issues. Age revealed erosion in the trenches. And for the first time in years, Kansas City enters the draft with a top-10 pick and real urgency. This post-Combine PFF mock draft outlines a path forward that may surprise. However, it also underscores a franchise determined to reestablish its defensive edge and structural toughness.

Draft priorities

The Chiefs enter the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 9 overall pick and a clear mandate to revitalize their roster. The most glaring need is at running back. That's where the offense ranked in the bottom eight last season. They currently lack a proven workhorse to support Patrick Mahomes as he returns from a torn ACL. At wide receiver, depth collapsed when starters were sidelined. That left the team desperate for a reliable S-tier playmaker alongside Xavier Worthy. The trenches are equally pressing. Their defensive line requires a massive overhaul after ranking 25th in sacks. The release of Jawaan Taylor also creates an immediate vacancy at right tackle. More potential departures loom. As such, general manager Brett Veach should prioritize day-one contributors who can restore physicality and explosiveness.

Round 1, pick 9: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The first surprise comes immediately. Instead of addressing running back or tackle, Kansas City invests in coverage. Delane brings length, speed, and other traits that allow him to thrive in press-man systems. His ability to get hands on receivers and stay in phase vertically fits Steve Spagnuolo’s aggressive coverage schemes. Sure, his slender frame shows up in tackling. However, the Chiefs are betting on strength development. Right now, securing a long-term boundary corner at No. 9 may be the smartest foundational move.

Round 2, pick 40: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Doubling down at cornerback signals intent. Cisse brings explosive lateral quickness and downhill burst. That makes him a menace in press coverage and perimeter run support. His ball production may not jump off the page. That said, his length and recovery speed translate well. For Kansas City, reinforcing the secondary is insurance against the AFC’s quarterback gauntlet.

Round 3, pick 74: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

Height injects much-needed juice into a defensive front that struggled to finish plays. His quickness and athleticism allow him to win on third downs. That's even if his size limits full-time deployment. The Chiefs do not need Height to anchor against the run. They just need him to close pockets and force hurried throws. He could become a really disruptive presence.

Round 4, pick 109: OL Billy Schrauthx, Notre Dame

Finally, Kansas City addresses the offensive line. Schrauth offers positional stability at guard. He plays with consistent leverage and strong leg drive. His growth trajectory prior to his MCL sprain suggests starter upside. While not flashy, Schrauth fits the profile of a dependable interior presence who can compete early.

Round 5, pick 146: RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Claiborne provides burst and versatility in a backfield desperate for speed. His agility and ability to create space on the perimeter give the offense a change-of-pace dimension. Yes, he may not project as a bruising every-down back. Still, his receiving ability and quick acceleration make him valuable in space.

Round 5, pick 176: WR Chase Roberts, BYU

Roberts may lack elite yards-after-catch dynamism. However, his route discipline and reliable hands make him a natural complement to Kansas City’s vertical threats. His maturity and detail-oriented approach fit an offense built on timing and precision. For a unit that struggled with consistency when injuries hit, Roberts brings steadiness.

Defensive emphasis

The defining theme of this mock draft is defense first. Rather than chasing a splash running back at No. 9, Kansas City fortifies its coverage shell. In today’s AFC, containing elite quarterbacks often matters more than outscoring them. By adding Delane and Cisse, the Chiefs signal a philosophical recalibration. They want to limit explosives, win with coverage, and let Mahomes operate within manageable game scripts.

Height strengthens the pass rush rotation, while Schrauth begins the trench repair on offense. Claiborne and Roberts provide skill-position depth without overreaching. It is not a glamorous approach, but it is measured.

Recalibration rooted in restraint

This post-Combine PFF mock draft does not chase headlines or nostalgia. It acknowledges hard truths. However, the dynasty version of the Chiefs is gone. Structural depth must return before championships can. By prioritizing coverage, rotational pass rush, and interior line stability, Kansas City lays a pragmatic foundation for a rebound season. It may not generate instant fireworks. However, it restores balance. For a franchise seeking redemption, balance is the first step back.