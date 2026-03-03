After trading away franchise legend Micah Parsons before the start of the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys surprisingly turned in an encouraging season, thanks in no small part to the emergence of George Pickens as an elite No. 2 wide receiver next to CeeDee Lamb.

Discussing how Pickens helped to establish the Cowboys' offense into the future before he hits free agency, Rich Eisen noted on his namesake show that Dallas hit a home run in acquiring the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and should pursue another base-clearing blast by trading the No. 12 overall pick for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby before the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Hey, George is in a great spot, man, where everybody's looking at 88, maybe, and he's doing his thing, and the run game's working, and the tight end game's working, and the offensive side of the ball, I am not worried about for the Dallas Cowboys. I'm happy with that. And if they're able to take the 12th overall pick, and instead of using it on a young defender, get Maxx Crosby for it, right?” Eisen said.

“And you go to work with Quinnon, and Max Crosby, and Kenny Clark, and then you use your other first-round draft choice on somebody else at 20 overall. You get another defender, and it's Maxx Crosby, and another defender? You are not too far away. You're just not. Overshown's going to be healthy from jump. You feel, coaching-wise, you've gotten better on that side of the ball? Am I off on this? I don't think I am.”

Now, is the 12th overall pick a very steep price to pay for a player already signed to a $106.5 million contract extension? Yes but Crosby is the kind of player that every team would love to employ. He plays almost every snap, averages nearly 10 sacks per season, and at just 27, has the potential to keep dominating offensive lines for years to come. For an owner like Jerry Jones who likes to make waves, trading a premium pick for Crosby would absolutely dominate news cycles.