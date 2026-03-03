Fernando Mendoza is preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft with an unexpected training partner. The Indiana Hoosiers quarterback, widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick, has been working alongside Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard, who is entering his second NFL season—bringing together the last two national championship quarterbacks for a notable offseason session.

Mendoza led Indiana to a 16–0 season and the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. After capturing the Heisman Trophy and multiple quarterback awards, he enters the draft cycle as the consensus top quarterback prospect. Meanwhile, Howard guided Ohio State to the 2024–25 national title and has since transitioned to the NFL.

The pairing creates a compelling draft‑season storyline. Two recent national champion quarterbacks sharpening their skills together signals high‑level preparation. For the former Hoosiers signal‑caller—who has opted not to throw or take part in on‑field drills at the NFL combine and instead plans to showcase his arm at Indiana’s pro day—the additional perspective carries value.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov shared a photo of the workout on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, highlighting the collaboration as draft preparation intensifies in the first week of March.

“Fernando Mendoza and Will Howard — the last two national champion QBs — have been working out together.

( @jtheaps9 )”

The post, shared late Monday night, places the session early in the offseason calendar. For Mendoza, every move is closely analyzed as scouts evaluate mechanics, leadership traits, and consistency ahead of April.

Howard, now entering his second season with the Steelers, offers firsthand experience navigating the draft process and early professional expectations. That insight provides Mendoza with valuable perspective during and ahead of critical evaluation windows. The added mentorship element further elevates the significance of their offseason collaboration.

Mendoza remains at the center of the 2026 NFL Draft conversation. Training alongside another national champion reinforces a standard of preparation rooted in championship experience. As pro day approaches, the image of two title-winning quarterbacks working together sends a clear message to NFL teams about readiness, discipline, and ambition.